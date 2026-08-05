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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Taneja Aerospace & Aviation consolidated net profit rises 61.86% in the June 2026 quarter

Taneja Aerospace & Aviation consolidated net profit rises 61.86% in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 05 2026 | 1:54 PM IST

Sales rise 21.01% to Rs 10.31 crore

Net profit of Taneja Aerospace & Aviation rose 61.86% to Rs 5.73 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 3.54 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 21.01% to Rs 10.31 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 8.52 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales10.318.52 21 OPM %72.3665.49 -PBDT8.505.94 43 PBT7.715.12 51 NP5.733.54 62

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First Published: Aug 05 2026 | 1:54 PM IST