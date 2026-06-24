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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Tanfac Inds jumps after launching QIP; floor price set at Rs 2,090.34/ share

Tanfac Inds jumps after launching QIP; floor price set at Rs 2,090.34/ share

Last Updated : Jun 24 2026 | 1:05 PM IST

Tanfac Industries jumped 3.74% to Rs 2,456.60 after the company's board approved the launch of qualified institutional placement (QIP) for the equity shares with a floor price of Rs 2,090.43 per share.

The company authorized the opening of issue on 23 June 2026.

The floor price of Rs 2,090.34 per equity share is at a discount 11.73% to the scrip's previous closing price of Rs 2,368 recorded on the BSE on Tuesday (23 June 2026).

The company may at its discretion offer a discount of not more than 5% on the floor price so calculated for the Issue.

Tanfac Industries is a joint sector company promoted by Anupam Rasayan India and Tamil Nadu Industrial Development Corporation (TIDCO) and is amongst the leading producers of hydrofluoric acid and its derivatives.

 

The companys standalone net profit declined 20.68% to Rs 18.03 crore despite 12.29% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 193.07 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25.

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First Published: Jun 24 2026 | 1:05 PM IST

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