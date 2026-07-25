Tanfac Industries standalone net profit declines 12.92% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 6.35% to Rs 187.18 crore

Net profit of Tanfac Industries declined 12.92% to Rs 16.85 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 19.35 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 6.35% to Rs 187.18 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 176.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.187.18176.0015.2616.4528.4528.5223.7524.6416.8519.35

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