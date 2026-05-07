Tanfac Industries standalone net profit declines 20.67% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 12.29% to Rs 193.08 crore

Net profit of Tanfac Industries declined 20.67% to Rs 18.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 22.74 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 12.29% to Rs 193.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 171.95 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 20.43% to Rs 70.14 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 88.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 27.67% to Rs 711.07 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 556.98 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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