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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / TANFAC Industries surges after bagging contract worth Rs 1,250 crore from large MNC

TANFAC Industries surges after bagging contract worth Rs 1,250 crore from large MNC

Last Updated : Apr 15 2026 | 10:31 AM IST

TANFAC Industries jumped 10.72% to Rs 2475 after the company announced that it has entered into a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for supply of 5,000 MT per annum of its key fluorinated product with a large multinational company.

The contract is for a period of five years starting from 01 January 2027. The total value of this order is Rs 1,250 crore.

Tanfac Industries is a joint sector company promoted by Anupam Rasayan India and Tamil Nadu Industrial Development Corporation (TIDCO) and is amongst the leading producers of hydrofluoric acid and its derivatives.

The company reported 55.3% drop in net profit to Rs 15.57 crore on a 2.7% fall in net sales to Rs 173.30 crore in Q3 FY26 as compared with Q3 FY25.

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

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First Published: Apr 15 2026 | 10:31 AM IST

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