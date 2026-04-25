Tanla Platforms consolidated net profit rises 14.48% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 14.95% to Rs 1177.54 crore

Net profit of Tanla Platforms rose 14.48% to Rs 134.32 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 117.33 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 14.95% to Rs 1177.54 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1024.36 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 0.37% to Rs 509.15 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 507.28 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 9.68% to Rs 4417.71 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 4027.72 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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