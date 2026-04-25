Tanla Platforms consolidated net profit rises 14.48% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 14.95% to Rs 1177.54 croreNet profit of Tanla Platforms rose 14.48% to Rs 134.32 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 117.33 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 14.95% to Rs 1177.54 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1024.36 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 0.37% to Rs 509.15 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 507.28 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 9.68% to Rs 4417.71 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 4027.72 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales1177.541024.36 15 4417.714027.72 10 OPM %16.2915.96 -16.3817.15 - PBDT199.53172.98 15 756.62725.08 4 PBT166.65145.92 14 634.42627.31 1 NP134.32117.33 14 509.15507.28 0
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals consolidated net profit declines 68.43% in the March 2026 quarter
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Apr 25 2026 | 9:05 AM IST