Tanla Platforms consolidated net profit rises 20.07% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 17.85% to Rs 1226.39 crore

Net profit of Tanla Platforms rose 20.07% to Rs 142.17 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 118.41 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 17.85% to Rs 1226.39 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1040.66 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.1226.391040.6616.4015.75214.16174.59181.28147.44142.17118.41

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