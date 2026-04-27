Tanla Platforms surges after Q4 PAT climbs 2% QoQ to Rs 134 cr

Tanla Platforms soared 11.90% to Rs 544.30 after the company's consolidated net profit jumped 2.25% to Rs 134.32 crore on 5.04% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 1,177.54 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q3 FY26.

On year on year (YoY) basis, the companys consolidated net profit jumped 14.5% and revenue from operations clmbed 15% in Q4 FY26.

Profit before tax (PBT) stood at Rs 166.65 crore in Q4 FY26, up 14.2% YoY. In Q4 FY26, EBITDA jumped 17.3% YoY to Rs 192 crore, while EBITDA margin improved to 16.3% from 16% in Q4 FY25.

During the quarter, revenue from digital platform segment jumped 9.8% YoY to Rs 103 crore while revenue from enterprise comomunications stood at Rs 1,074.6 crore, up 15.5% YoY.

Free cash flow stood at Rs 206 crore in the quarter ended 31st March 2026, translating to 154% of PAT, reflecting strong cash conversion.

On annual basis, the companys consolidated net profit rose 0.4% marginally to Rs 509.15 crore in FY26 compared with Rs 507.28 crore in FY25. Revenue from operations increased 9.7% to Rs 4,417.71 crore in FY26 compared with Rs 4,027.72 crore recorded in the previous fiscal.

Meanwhile, the company has declared a 2nd interim dividend of Rs 6 per equity share of face value of Re 1 each for FY26. The record date for the dividend payment has been fixed as 30 April 2026.

Hyderabad-based Tanla Platforms is an AI-native SaaS company focused on enabling secure and scalable digital communications for enterprises and users. The company works closely with leading telecom operators to strengthen data security, privacy, and protection against spam and fraud, and serves over 2,500 enterprises across sectors, including global technology companies such as Google, Meta and Truecaller.