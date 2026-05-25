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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Taparia Tools standalone net profit rises 24.69% in the March 2026 quarter

Taparia Tools standalone net profit rises 24.69% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 25 2026 | 6:16 PM IST

Sales rise 9.85% to Rs 266.72 crore

Net profit of Taparia Tools rose 24.69% to Rs 38.84 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 31.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 9.85% to Rs 266.72 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 242.81 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 23.68% to Rs 151.53 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 122.52 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 12.11% to Rs 1023.41 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 912.89 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales266.72242.81 10 1023.41912.89 12 OPM %18.5516.54 -18.7217.06 - PBDT52.5843.72 20 205.13167.49 22 PBT51.8643.06 20 202.22164.88 23 NP38.8431.15 25 151.53122.52 24

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First Published: May 25 2026 | 6:16 PM IST

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