Taparia Tools standalone net profit rises 24.69% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 9.85% to Rs 266.72 crore

Net profit of Taparia Tools rose 24.69% to Rs 38.84 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 31.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 9.85% to Rs 266.72 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 242.81 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 23.68% to Rs 151.53 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 122.52 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 12.11% to Rs 1023.41 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 912.89 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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