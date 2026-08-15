Tapir Constructions reports standalone net loss of Rs 11.33 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 97.48% to Rs 7.18 crore

Net loss of Tapir Constructions reported to Rs 11.33 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net profit of Rs 10.97 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 97.48% to Rs 7.18 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 285.27 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.7.18285.27-109.473.91-10.9511.04-11.3310.97-11.3310.97

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