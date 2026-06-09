Tapir Constructions reports standalone net loss of Rs 13.27 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 5604.35% to Rs 13.12 crore

Net Loss of Tapir Constructions reported to Rs 13.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 10.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 5604.35% to Rs 13.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.23 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 11.59 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 18.28 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 183176.92% to Rs 476.52 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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