Tapir Constructions reports standalone net loss of Rs 13.27 crore in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 5604.35% to Rs 13.12 croreNet Loss of Tapir Constructions reported to Rs 13.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 10.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 5604.35% to Rs 13.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.23 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 11.59 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 18.28 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 183176.92% to Rs 476.52 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales13.120.23 5604 476.520.26 183177 OPM %-100.08-3943.48 --2.26-7292.31 - PBDT-13.18-10.06 -31 -11.09-18.06 39 PBT-13.40-10.13 -32 -11.53-18.28 37 NP-13.27-10.13 -31 -11.59-18.28 37
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Toyota Financial Services India reports standalone net profit of Rs 57.95 crore in the March 2026 quarter
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Jun 09 2026 | 9:05 AM IST