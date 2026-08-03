Tara Capital Partners India Pvt standalone net profit rises 3.69% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 9.52% to Rs 11.97 crore

Net profit of Tara Capital Partners India Pvt rose 3.69% to Rs 2.53 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2.44 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 9.52% to Rs 11.97 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 13.23 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.11.9713.2334.8437.573.933.833.323.302.532.44

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