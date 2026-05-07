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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Tara Chand Infralogistic Solutions consolidated net profit rises 8.23% in the March 2026 quarter

Tara Chand Infralogistic Solutions consolidated net profit rises 8.23% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 07 2026 | 5:04 PM IST

Sales rise 9.70% to Rs 89.55 crore

Net profit of Tara Chand Infralogistic Solutions rose 8.23% to Rs 8.55 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 7.90 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 9.70% to Rs 89.55 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 81.63 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 11.42% to Rs 27.70 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 24.86 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 14.94% to Rs 284.85 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 247.82 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales89.5581.63 10 284.85247.82 15 OPM %34.7230.81 -36.3231.44 - PBDT28.6923.92 20 96.3876.91 25 PBT11.5910.54 10 37.1933.25 12 NP8.557.90 8 27.7024.86 11

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First Published: May 07 2026 | 4:05 PM IST

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