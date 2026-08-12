TARC consolidated net profit declines 58.23% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 186.11% to Rs 217.13 crore

Net profit of TARC declined 58.23% to Rs 22.65 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 54.23 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 186.11% to Rs 217.13 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 75.89 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.217.1375.8918.51-158.5324.0783.8821.9881.4722.6554.23

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