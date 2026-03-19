TARC expands its Gurugram project with launch of lshvara

TARC announced the launch of TARC lshvara, located in Sector 634, Gurugram. With this launch, following the RERA approval for the additional phase, the development reaches its elevated expression. More than an addition, lshvara marks the completion of a masterplan envisioned as a cohesive residential ecosystem defined by openness, proportion and architectural discipline.

The introduction of lshvara has been enabled by the strategic acquisition of an adjoining land parcel, expanding the total development area to over 9 acres. The development now comprises six towers -with 518 residences, increasing the overall development footprint to nearly 1.7 million sq. ft. the development's Gross Development Value (GDV) is estimated now at Rs 3,600 crore, strengthening long-term value creation. Additionally, the development will benefit from dual entry access via 84-metre and 24-metre-wide roads, enhancing connectivity and ease of access.

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