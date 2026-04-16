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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Tarc gains after recording Rs 396 cr sales in Q4

Tarc gains after recording Rs 396 cr sales in Q4

Last Updated : Apr 16 2026 | 11:04 AM IST

Tarc rose 1.10% to Rs 128.40 after the company's sales stood at Rs 396 crore in Q4 FY26, reflecting a strong and resilient performance across its developments, driven by sustained demand for luxury developments.

The company reported cash flow of Rs 223 crore during the quarter.

During the quarter, the company launched TARC Tripundra, TARC Kailasa and TARC lshva in New Delhi, taking the total gross development value (GDV) of these projects to around Rs 9,000 crore.

On annual basis, the company recorded sales of Rs 1,373 crore in FY26, with the launch of additional developments, the company witnessed strong sales traction and enhanced business momentum. The cash flows stood at Rs 1,132 crore in FY26.

 

Looking ahead the company said that its next phase of growth has already commenced with the launch of lshvara at TARC lshva, Gurugram. Building on this momentum, it plans to unlock its broader pipeline across Delhi by looking to add ultra luxury developments in FY27, marking the beginning of a new phase of developments in a supply constrained market. With a focused approach of Differentioted Luxury Curoted Residences, the company aims to set new benchmarks in the luxury residential segment.

Amar Sarin, managing director & CEO, TARC, said: FY2O26 marks a pivotal phase of progress for TARC. The commencement of handovers at TARC Tripundra is a key milestone, showcasing the successful execution of a distinctive development in the capital.

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We have also launched most premium tower inventory along with a new Experience Gallery and Sample Residence at TARC Kailasa, offering prospective buyers an immersive preview of Large Format Residences. Furthermore, the unveiling of lshvara at TARC lshva, has expanded our luxury portfolio, underscoring TARC's commitment to differentiated design, innovation and curated luxury residences across all our developments.

We are currently working on expanding our development portfolio to be launch ed in FY2O27 through a curated pipeline of luxury and ultra luxury developments, while continuing execution and financial discipline. This approach positions us to deliver long-term value.

TARC is focused on developing luxury residential projects in New Delhi and Gurugram. The companys consolidated net loss narrowed to Rs 21.02 crore in Q3 FY26 compared with net loss of Rs 28.67 crore in Q3 FY25. Revenue from operations zoomed 310.81% YoY to Rs 38.37 crore in Q3 FY26.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

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First Published: Apr 16 2026 | 11:04 AM IST

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