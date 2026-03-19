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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / TARC unveils Rs 3,600 cr housing project in Gurugram

TARC unveils Rs 3,600 cr housing project in Gurugram

Last Updated : Mar 19 2026 | 3:50 PM IST

TARC announced the launch of TARC lshvara, a residential project located in Sector 634, Gurugram with an estimated gross development value (GDV) of Rs 3,600 core.

The launch follows RERA approval for an additional phase, marking the completion of the project's master plan as an integrated residential ecosystem focused on space, design and architectural excellence.

The launch of Ishvara has been enabled by the strategic acquisition of an adjoining land parcel, taking the total development area to over 9 acres. The project will comprise six towers with 518 residences, with a total development potential of nearly 1.7 million square feet.

Additionally, the development will benefit from dual access via 84-metre and 24-metre-wide roads, enhancing connectivity and ease of access.

 

Amar Sarin, managing director & CEO, TARC, said: "lshvara is not simply another development, it is the completion of a vision. The strong customer response reinforces the growing preference for thoughtfully designed, open living environments. With lshvara, we are not only expanding the scale of the development, but elevating its originil design intent.

TARC is focused on developing luxury residential projects in New Delhi and Gurugram. The companys consolidated net loss narrowed to Rs 21.02 crore in Q3 FY26 compared with net loss of Rs 28.67 crore in Q3 FY25. Revenue from operations zoomed 310.81% YoY to Rs 38.37 crore in Q3 FY26.

The counter fell 1.56% to Rs 123.20 on the BSE.

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First Published: Mar 19 2026 | 3:50 PM IST

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