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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / TARIL receives its maiden order in nuclear power space

TARIL receives its maiden order in nuclear power space

Last Updated : Aug 31 2026 | 2:04 PM IST

To supply generator transformers for 1,400 MW nuclear power project at Kaiga, Karnataka

Transformers and Rectifiers (India) (TARIL) has secured a large order for the supply of Generator Transformers for the Nuclear Power Corporation of India (NPCIL) Kaiga Units 5 & 6 nuclear power project in Karnataka. The order marks TARIL's first order in the nuclear power sector, adding a new and strategically important segment to the Company's growing portfolio of critical power infrastructure projects.

The order has been received from Megha Engineering and Infrastructures (MEIL).

Kaiga Units 5&6 comprise two indigenous 700 MWe (Megawatt Electrical) Pressurised Heavy Water Reactors (PHWRs) being developed by NPCIL at Kaiga, Karnataka. The project is part of India's indigenous 700 MWe PHWR programme, supporting the country's efforts to expand nuclear power capacity while strengthening domestic technology and manufacturing capabilities. Together, the two units will add 1,400 MW of nuclear generation capacity at the Kaiga site.

 

The Generator Transformers will form a critical part of the electrical infrastructure of the project, supporting the evacuation of power generated by the nuclear power units and its integration with the transmission network.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

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First Published: Aug 31 2026 | 2:04 PM IST