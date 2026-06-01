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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Tarmat consolidated net profit rises 419.30% in the March 2026 quarter

Tarmat consolidated net profit rises 419.30% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Jun 01 2026 | 10:14 AM IST

Sales rise 12.36% to Rs 42.46 crore

Net profit of Tarmat rose 419.30% to Rs 2.96 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.57 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 12.36% to Rs 42.46 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 37.79 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 233.69% to Rs 6.24 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.87 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 15.89% to Rs 117.37 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 101.28 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales42.4637.79 12 117.37101.28 16 OPM %6.811.93 -5.862.75 - PBDT3.031.19 155 7.003.14 123 PBT2.660.62 329 5.741.81 217 NP2.960.57 419 6.241.87 234

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First Published: Jun 01 2026 | 10:14 AM IST

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