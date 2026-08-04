Tashi India consolidated net profit rises 159.09% in the June 2026 quarter
Sales rise 121.43% to Rs 0.31 croreNet profit of Tashi India rose 159.09% to Rs 0.57 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.22 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 121.43% to Rs 0.31 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.14 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales0.310.14 121 OPM %74.1957.14 -PBDT0.760.30 153 PBT0.760.30 153 NP0.570.22 159
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First Published: Aug 04 2026 | 5:05 PM IST