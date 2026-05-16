Tashi India reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.87 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 91.43% to Rs 0.67 crore

Net loss of Tashi India reported to Rs 0.87 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 1.53 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 91.43% to Rs 0.67 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.35 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 58.96% to Rs 0.71 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.73 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 227.03% to Rs 2.42 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.74 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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