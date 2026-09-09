Tata Capital announces change in senior management
With effect from 01 October 2026Tata Capital announced that Kiran Joshi, Head - Treasury of the Company (Senior Management Personnel), shall superannuate from the Company on the close of business hours on 30 September 2026.
The board has appointed Mandar Joshi as the Head - Treasury of the Company (Senior Management Personnel), in place of Mr. Kiran Joshi, with effect from 01 October 2026.
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Sep 09 2026 | 5:51 PM IST