Tata Capital announces change in senior management

With effect from 01 October 2026

Tata Capital announced that Kiran Joshi, Head - Treasury of the Company (Senior Management Personnel), shall superannuate from the Company on the close of business hours on 30 September 2026.

The board has appointed Mandar Joshi as the Head - Treasury of the Company (Senior Management Personnel), in place of Mr. Kiran Joshi, with effect from 01 October 2026.