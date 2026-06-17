Tata Capital board approves proposa to raise Rs 36,000 crore via debt route

Tata Capital said that its board of directors has approved a proposal to raise up to Rs 36,000 crore through the issuance of non-convertible debentures (NCDs) on a private placement basis, subject to shareholder approval.

The issuance may be undertaken in one or more tranches through one or more categories of instruments, including secured or unsecured NCDs, subordinated debt, perpetual debt instruments, market-linked debentures and green bonds.

The terms of issuance, including tenor, coupon, security structure and other transaction-specific details, will be determined at the time of individual issuances through the relevant offer documents and information memoranda.

Tata Capital (TCL) is the flagship financial services company of the Tata Group and a subsidiary of Tata Sons. TCL conducts its lending business together with its material subsidiary Tata Capital Housing Finance (TCHFL). TCL offers a comprehensive suite of over 25 lending products, catering to a diverse customer base. In addition to its lending offerings, TCL also distributes third-party products such as insurance and credit cards, provides wealth management services, and acts as a sponsor and investment manager to private equity funds.

The company has reported 42.8% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 1,502 crore on an 8.7% increase in total income to Rs 8,163.29 crore in Q4 FY26 as compared with Q4 FY25.

The scrip rose 0.22% to currently trade at Rs 340.25 on the BSE.

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