Tata Capital consolidated net profit rises 42.82% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 9.12% to Rs 8160.10 croreNet profit of Tata Capital rose 42.82% to Rs 1502.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1051.70 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 9.12% to Rs 8160.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 7478.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 32.24% to Rs 4846.10 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 3664.66 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 11.40% to Rs 31539.89 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 28311.37 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales8160.107478.10 9 31539.8928311.37 11 OPM %75.1872.30 -73.1871.63 - PBDT2121.051477.49 44 7143.945308.58 35 PBT1978.481368.50 45 6606.424918.56 34 NP1502.021051.70 43 4846.103664.66 32
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) reports standalone net profit of Rs 580.93 crore in the March 2026 quarter
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Apr 24 2026 | 9:05 AM IST