Tata Capital consolidated net profit rises 56.32% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 15.10% to Rs 8821.93 crore

Net profit of Tata Capital rose 56.32% to Rs 1547.38 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 989.89 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 15.10% to Rs 8821.93 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 7664.81 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.8821.937664.8175.7172.272313.451500.242159.121382.191547.38989.89

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