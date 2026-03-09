Monday, March 09, 2026 | 05:11 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Tata Capital Housing Finance allots equity shares worth Rs 650 cr to Tata Capital

Last Updated : Mar 09 2026 | 5:04 PM IST
Tata Capital Housing Finance (TCHFL), wholly owned subsidiary of Tata Capital (TCL) as allotted 1,29,48,615 equity shares of Rs. 10 each aggregating to Rs. 6,50,02,04,730/- on rights basis to TCL today i.e. 09 March 2026. Consequent to the said allotment, there is no change in the percentage shareholding of the Company and TCHFL continues to be a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company.

First Published: Mar 09 2026 | 5:04 PM IST

