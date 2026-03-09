Tata Capital Housing Finance allots equity shares worth Rs 650 cr to Tata Capital
Tata Capital Housing Finance (TCHFL), wholly owned subsidiary of Tata Capital (TCL) as allotted 1,29,48,615 equity shares of Rs. 10 each aggregating to Rs. 6,50,02,04,730/- on rights basis to TCL today i.e. 09 March 2026. Consequent to the said allotment, there is no change in the percentage shareholding of the Company and TCHFL continues to be a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company.
First Published: Mar 09 2026 | 5:04 PM IST