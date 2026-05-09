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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Tata Capital Housing Finance standalone net profit rises 33.70% in the March 2026 quarter

Tata Capital Housing Finance standalone net profit rises 33.70% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 09 2026 | 4:31 PM IST

Sales rise 19.18% to Rs 2300.09 crore

Net profit of Tata Capital Housing Finance rose 33.70% to Rs 526.68 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 393.94 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 19.18% to Rs 2300.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1929.96 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 22.50% to Rs 1836.15 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1498.93 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 23.88% to Rs 8633.86 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 6969.72 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales2300.091929.96 19 8633.866969.72 24 OPM %86.5786.27 -86.5088.93 - PBDT706.96542.64 30 2510.462062.01 22 PBT693.33529.24 31 2457.012012.74 22 NP526.68393.94 34 1836.151498.93 22

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First Published: May 09 2026 | 4:31 PM IST

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