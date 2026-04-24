Tata Capital posts PAT of Rs 1,502 crore in Q4
Tata Capital has reported 42.8% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 1,502 crore on an 8.7% increase in total income to Rs 8,163.29 crore in Q4 FY26 as compared with Q4 FY25.
Operating expense for the period under review was Rs 5,460.01 crore, up 4.8% YoY.
Pre-provisioning operating profit improved by 17.6% to Rs 2,703.28 crore in Q4 FY26 from Rs 2,298.78 crore in Q4 FY25.
Provisions & write offs fell by 29.1% YoY to Rs 582.23 crore in Q4 FY26.
Profit before tax in Q4 FY26 stood at Rs 1,978.48 crore, up by 44.6% from Rs 1,368.50 crore in Q4 FY25.
Tata Capital (TCL) is the flagship financial services company of the Tata Group and a subsidiary of Tata Sons. TCL conducts its lending business together with its material subsidiary Tata Capital Housing Finance (TCHFL). TCL offers a comprehensive suite of over 25 lending products, catering to a diverse customer base. In addition to its lending offerings, TCL also distributes third-party products such as insurance and credit cards, provides wealth management services, and acts as a sponsor and investment manager to private equity funds.
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First Published: Apr 24 2026 | 2:16 PM IST