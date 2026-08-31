Tata Chemicals' North American arm emerges as successful bidder for contracts worth $110 million

Tata Chemicals said that its wholly owned subsidiary Tata Chemicals North America (TCNA) has been declared the successful bidder for North American soda ash customer contracts representing over 500,000 tonnes.

The aforementioned contract is to be serviced from September 2026 through December 2028. These contracts are expected to generate revenues of more than $110 million over the contract period.

TCNA emerged as the successful bidder for these contracts in the Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings of Searles Valley Minerals (SVM), USA.

TCNA will acquire the contracts and related commercial rights for a cash consideration of US$21.16 million, with the transaction already approved by the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware, subject to customary customer-related closing conditions.

The acquisition strengthens TCNA's position in the North American soda ash market by expanding its domestic customer base and enhancing long-term customer relationships. The transaction is expected to improve demand visibility, support customer retention, and drive sustainable value creation.

R. Mukundan, CEO & managing director, Tata Chemicals, said: "This acquisition represents a strategic opportunity to strengthen our presence in the North American soda ash market and expand our customer base.

The acquired contracts secure over 500,000 metric tonnes of demand and are expected to generate revenues exceeding $110 million through December 2028."

Tata Chemicals is a leading supplier of choice to glass, detergent, industrial and chemical sectors. The company has a strong position in the crop protection business through its subsidiary company, Rallis India.

The company reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 17 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2026 (Q1 FY27), compared with a net profit of Rs 525 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Revenue from operations increased 14.41% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 4,255 crore during the quarter.

The scrip fell 1.64% to currently trade at Rs 645.80 on the BSE.

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