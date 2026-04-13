Tata Chemicals rallies on renewed hopes of Tata Sons listing

Shares of Tata Chemicals surged 6.83% to Rs 737.40 as renewed expectations around a potential listing of its parent, Tata Sons, lifted investor sentiment.

The rally comes amid rising market speculation that a public listing of Tata Sons could unlock value for group companies. Tata Chemicals holds 10,237 securities in Tata Sons, adding to optimism around potential upside for shareholders.

The development has brought regulatory requirements back into focus. Tata Sons is currently classified as an upper-layer NBFC, which mandates listing under existing norms. However, evolving regulatory guidelines have created uncertainty around the timeline.

Tata Chemicals is a leading supplier of choice to glass, detergent, industrial and chemical sectors. The company has a strong position in the crop protection business through its subsidiary company, Rallis India.

On a consolidated basis, Tata Chemicals reported net loss of Rs 93 crore in Q3 December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 53 crore in Q3 December 2024. Net sales declined 1.11% YoY to Rs 3550 crore in Q3 December 2025.