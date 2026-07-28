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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Tata Chemicals reports consolidated net loss of Rs 17.00 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Tata Chemicals reports consolidated net loss of Rs 17.00 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Jul 28 2026 | 9:04 AM IST

Sales rise 14.41% to Rs 4255.00 crore

Net loss of Tata Chemicals reported to Rs 17.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net profit of Rs 252.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 14.41% to Rs 4255.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 3719.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales4255.003719.00 14 OPM %12.6417.45 -PBDT446.00640.00 -30 PBT110.00360.00 -69 NP-17.00252.00 PL

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First Published: Jul 28 2026 | 9:04 AM IST

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