Tata Chemicals reports consolidated net loss of Rs 17.00 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 14.41% to Rs 4255.00 crore

Net loss of Tata Chemicals reported to Rs 17.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net profit of Rs 252.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 14.41% to Rs 4255.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 3719.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.4255.003719.0012.6417.45446.00640.00110.00360.00-17.00252.00

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