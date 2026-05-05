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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Tata Chemicals reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2132.00 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Tata Chemicals reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2132.00 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 05 2026 | 9:04 AM IST

Sales decline 2.02% to Rs 3438.00 crore

Net Loss of Tata Chemicals reported to Rs 2132.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 56.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 2.02% to Rs 3438.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 3509.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 1896.00 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 235.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 2.04% to Rs 14584.00 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 14887.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales3438.003509.00 -2 14584.0014887.00 -2 OPM %7.979.32 -12.3813.12 - PBDT198.00256.00 -23 1698.001769.00 -4 PBT-145.00-37.00 -292 497.00646.00 -23 NP-2132.00-56.00 -3707 -1896.00235.00 PL

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First Published: May 05 2026 | 9:04 AM IST

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