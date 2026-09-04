Tata Chemicals slips as Kenya dispute clouds Magadi soda ash operations

Tata Chemicals fell 1.90% to Rs 629.75 after media reports said Kenyan President William Ruto had ordered Tata Chemicals to stop operations in the country.

The reports raised concerns over Tata Chemicals' soda ash operations in Magadi, home to Africa's largest soda ash producer and an important contributor to Kenya's economy.

According to the reports, Ruto criticised Tata Chemicals Magadi Limited (TCML) over its contribution to the Kenyan economy. He said the company had not done enough to create jobs and promote local value addition.

The reports said Kenya plans to bring in new investors for the Lake Magadi operations. The new investors would reportedly be required to establish glass and chemical processing facilities in Kajiado to boost local processing and employment.

The development follows a 28 July 2026 communication from Kenya's Ministry of Mining, Blue Economy and Maritime Affairs. According to reports, the ministry had directed TCML to suspend mining operations and soda ash exports over regulatory and compliance concerns.

Tata Chemicals, however, clarified on 4 September that TCML had submitted all required information, reports and documentation to the ministry on 11 August 2026. The company said TCML is fully compliant with regulatory requirements.

The company said TCML had provided a comprehensive response to the matters raised by the ministry and was awaiting its review and further direction.

Tata Chemicals said it respects the authority of the Kenyan government and remains committed to resolving the outstanding matters through the appropriate legal and regulatory channels.

Tata Chemicals is a leading supplier of choice to glass, detergent, industrial and chemical sectors. The company has a strong position in the crop protection business through its subsidiary company, Rallis India.

The company reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 17 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2026 (Q1 FY27), compared with a net profit of Rs 525 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Revenue from operations increased 14.41% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 4,255 crore during the quarter.

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