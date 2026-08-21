Tata Communications allots 68,894 equity shares under ESOP

Tata Communications has allotted 68,894 equity shares of face value of Rs 10/- each to eligible employees upon exercise of vested options under the Plan.

Pursuant to the aforesaid allotment of equity shares, the issued and paid-up equity share capital of the Company stands increased to Rs 285,08,56,430 divided into 28,50,85,643 equity shares of the face value of Rs 10/- each.