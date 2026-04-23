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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Tata Communications clocks PAT of Rs 263 crore in Q4

Tata Communications clocks PAT of Rs 263 crore in Q4

Last Updated : Apr 23 2026 | 10:16 AM IST

Tata Communications has reported 65.4% drop in consolidated net profit to Rs 263 crore despite a 9.4% rise in gross revenues to Rs 6,554 crore in Q4 FY26 as compared with Q4 FY25.

For March 2026 quarter, Data Revenue was Rs 5,684 crore (up 11.5% YoY) while that from Digital Portfolio was Rs 2,909 crore (up 19.2% YoY).

EBITDA expanded by 14.4% to Rs 1,284 crore in Q4 FY26 from Rs 1,122 crore in Q4 FY25. EBITDA margin was 19.6% in Q4 FY26 as against 18.7% in Q4 FY25.

For FY26, the company has reported net profit and gross revenues of Rs 1,044 crore (down 35.8% YoY) and Rs 24,803 crore (up 7.3% YoY), respectively.

 

Ganesh Lakshminarayanan, MD and CEO - Designate, Tata Communications, said: Q4 has been a strong quarter with our digital portfolio continuing to drive data growth. Our balance sheet strengthened further, with net debt-to-EBITDA improving to below 2x.

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This quarter, we had some interesting deal wins around network transformation, multi-cloud connectivity and employee interaction capabilities for enabling GCCs.

The companys board has declared a dividend of Rs 17.50 per share for the financial year ended 31 March 2026.

Tata Communications is a global digital ecosystem enabler powering today's fast-growing digital economy in more than 190 countries and territories. Leading with trust, it enables the digital transformation of enterprises globally with collaboration and connected solutions, core and next-gen connectivity, cloud hosting and security solutions, and media services.

The scrip rose 0.25% to currently trade at Rs 1528.30 on the BSE.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

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First Published: Apr 23 2026 | 10:16 AM IST

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