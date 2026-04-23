Tata Communications clocks PAT of Rs 263 crore in Q4
Tata Communications has reported 65.4% drop in consolidated net profit to Rs 263 crore despite a 9.4% rise in gross revenues to Rs 6,554 crore in Q4 FY26 as compared with Q4 FY25.
For March 2026 quarter, Data Revenue was Rs 5,684 crore (up 11.5% YoY) while that from Digital Portfolio was Rs 2,909 crore (up 19.2% YoY).
EBITDA expanded by 14.4% to Rs 1,284 crore in Q4 FY26 from Rs 1,122 crore in Q4 FY25. EBITDA margin was 19.6% in Q4 FY26 as against 18.7% in Q4 FY25.
For FY26, the company has reported net profit and gross revenues of Rs 1,044 crore (down 35.8% YoY) and Rs 24,803 crore (up 7.3% YoY), respectively.
Ganesh Lakshminarayanan, MD and CEO - Designate, Tata Communications, said: Q4 has been a strong quarter with our digital portfolio continuing to drive data growth. Our balance sheet strengthened further, with net debt-to-EBITDA improving to below 2x.
Also Read
This quarter, we had some interesting deal wins around network transformation, multi-cloud connectivity and employee interaction capabilities for enabling GCCs.
The companys board has declared a dividend of Rs 17.50 per share for the financial year ended 31 March 2026.
Tata Communications is a global digital ecosystem enabler powering today's fast-growing digital economy in more than 190 countries and territories. Leading with trust, it enables the digital transformation of enterprises globally with collaboration and connected solutions, core and next-gen connectivity, cloud hosting and security solutions, and media services.
The scrip rose 0.25% to currently trade at Rs 1528.30 on the BSE.
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Apr 23 2026 | 10:16 AM IST