Tata Communications consolidated net profit declines 29.35% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 10.45% to Rs 6582.82 crore

Net profit of Tata Communications declined 29.35% to Rs 134.23 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 189.98 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 10.45% to Rs 6582.82 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 5959.85 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.6582.825959.8518.6919.071057.18977.38317.74311.69134.23189.98

Powered by Capital Market - Live News