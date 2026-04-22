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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Tata Communications consolidated net profit declines 74.70% in the March 2026 quarter

Tata Communications consolidated net profit declines 74.70% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Apr 22 2026 | 5:33 PM IST

Sales rise 9.41% to Rs 6554.15 crore

Net profit of Tata Communications declined 74.70% to Rs 263.25 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1040.34 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 9.41% to Rs 6554.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 5990.35 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 45.46% to Rs 1001.57 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1836.36 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 7.33% to Rs 24802.72 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 23108.59 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales6554.155990.35 9 24802.7223108.59 7 OPM %19.5918.73 -19.4419.77 - PBDT1144.821008.44 14 4362.593970.27 10 PBT413.83335.95 23 1535.851378.17 11 NP263.251040.34 -75 1001.571836.36 -45

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First Published: Apr 22 2026 | 5:33 PM IST

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