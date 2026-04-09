Tata Consultancy Services consolidated net profit rises 12.22% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 9.65% to Rs 70698.00 crore

Net profit of Tata Consultancy Services rose 12.22% to Rs 13718.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 12224.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 9.65% to Rs 70698.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 64479.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 1.35% to Rs 49210.00 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 48553.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 4.58% to Rs 267021.00 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 255324.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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