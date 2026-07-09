Thursday, July 09, 2026 | 05:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex(    %)
                             
Nifty(    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Tata Consultancy Services consolidated net profit rises 4.62% in the June 2026 quarter

Tata Consultancy Services consolidated net profit rises 4.62% in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Jul 09 2026 | 5:04 PM IST

Sales rise 13.93% to Rs 72275.00 crore

Net profit of Tata Consultancy Services rose 4.62% to Rs 13349.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 12760.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 13.93% to Rs 72275.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 63437.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales72275.0063437.00 14 OPM %25.6726.60 -PBDT19851.0018340.00 8 PBT18612.0016979.00 10 NP13349.0012760.00 5

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Sensex settles 238 pts higher; Nifty ends above 23,950

Sensex settles 238 pts higher; Nifty ends above 23,950

Vedanta Oil & Gas ends higher after Delhi HC backs $99 million arbitral award

Vedanta Oil & Gas ends higher after Delhi HC backs $99 million arbitral award

Japan markets rise on tech gains

Japan markets rise on tech gains

China markets rebound on policy support

China markets rebound on policy support

Mobavenue AI Tech expands its presence in United States

Mobavenue AI Tech expands its presence in United States

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 09 2026 | 5:04 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayQ1 Aviation PreviewEMS Sector StocksJewellery StocksIMD Forecast Rain in DelhiTCS Share TodaySwiggy Share PricePF Interest Credit Date