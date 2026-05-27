Tata Consultancy Services Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd is quoting at Rs 2269.7, down 0.29% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 35.11% in last one year as compared to a 3.49% slide in NIFTY and a 23.02% fall in the Nifty IT index.

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 2269.7, down 0.29% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.11% on the day, quoting at 23888.4. The Sensex is at 75882.34, down 0.17%.Tata Consultancy Services Ltd has eased around 7.16% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which Tata Consultancy Services Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 0.41% in last one month and is currently quoting at 28978.5, down 0.47% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 14.08 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 40.07 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 2280, down 0.33% on the day. Tata Consultancy Services Ltd tumbled 35.11% in last one year as compared to a 3.49% slide in NIFTY and a 23.02% fall in the Nifty IT index.

The PE of the stock is 15.77 based on TTM earnings ending March 26.

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