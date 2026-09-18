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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Tata Consultancy Services Ltd Slides 2.85%, BSE Information Technology index Shed 1.34%

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd Slides 2.85%, BSE Information Technology index Shed 1.34%

Last Updated : Sep 18 2026 | 10:04 AM IST

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd has lost 6.72% over last one month compared to 5.39% fall in BSE Information Technology index and 3.04% drop in the SENSEX

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd fell 2.85% today to trade at Rs 2133.35. The BSE Information Technology index is down 1.34% to quote at 27611.71. The index is down 5.39 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, LTM Ltd decreased 2.3% and VL E-Governance & IT Solutions Ltd lost 2.05% on the day. The BSE Information Technology index went down 23.47 % over last one year compared to the 10.17% fall in benchmark SENSEX.

 

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd has lost 6.72% over last one month compared to 5.39% fall in BSE Information Technology index and 3.04% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 13406 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 1.75 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 3336.7 on 03 Feb 2026. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 1976 on 01 Jul 2026.

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First Published: Sep 18 2026 | 10:04 AM IST