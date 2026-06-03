Tata Consultancy Services Ltd Slides 4.15%, BSE Information Technology index Drops 2.36%

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd has lost 3.46% over last one month compared to 4.3% gain in BSE Information Technology index and 3.57% drop in the SENSEX

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd lost 4.15% today to trade at Rs 2346.55. The BSE Information Technology index is down 2.36% to quote at 29397.33. The index is up 4.3 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Persistent Systems Ltd decreased 3.52% and Coforge Ltd lost 3.34% on the day. The BSE Information Technology index went down 19.31 % over last one year compared to the 7.72% fall in benchmark SENSEX.

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd has lost 3.46% over last one month compared to 4.3% gain in BSE Information Technology index and 3.57% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 50371 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 2.83 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 3539.45 on 18 Jun 2025. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 2210 on 14 May 2026.

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