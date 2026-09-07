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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Tata Consultancy Services Ltd slips for fifth straight session

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd slips for fifth straight session

Last Updated : Sep 07 2026 | 1:51 PM IST

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd is quoting at Rs 2268.8, down 1.53% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 24.85% in last one year as compared to a 4.11% slide in NIFTY and a 12.87% fall in the Nifty IT index.

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 2268.8, down 1.53% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.6% on the day, quoting at 23754.05. The Sensex is at 76038.44, down 0.62%.Tata Consultancy Services Ltd has lost around 6.47% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which Tata Consultancy Services Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 5.49% in last one month and is currently quoting at 30695.1, down 2.61% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 14.92 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 25.66 lakh shares in last one month.

 

The benchmark September futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 2271.3, down 2.17% on the day. Tata Consultancy Services Ltd tumbled 24.85% in last one year as compared to a 4.11% slide in NIFTY and a 12.87% fall in the Nifty IT index.

The PE of the stock is 15.46 based on TTM earnings ending June 26.

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First Published: Sep 07 2026 | 1:51 PM IST