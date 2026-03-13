Tata Consumer Products allots 3,824 equity shares under ESOP

Tata Consumer Products has allotted 3,824 equity shares under TCPL - Share Based Long Term Incentive Scheme 2021. Consequently, on March 13, 2026, the Paid-up equity shares capital of the Company stands increased from Rs. 98,95,57,956 divided into 98,95,57,956 equity shares of Re. 1/- each to Rs. 98,95,61,780 divided into 98,95,61,780 equity shares of Re. 1/- each.

