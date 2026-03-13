Friday, March 13, 2026 | 07:16 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Tata Consumer Products allots 3,824 equity shares under ESOP

Tata Consumer Products allots 3,824 equity shares under ESOP

Last Updated : Mar 13 2026 | 7:04 PM IST
Tata Consumer Products has allotted 3,824 equity shares under TCPL - Share Based Long Term Incentive Scheme 2021. Consequently, on March 13, 2026, the Paid-up equity shares capital of the Company stands increased from Rs. 98,95,57,956 divided into 98,95,57,956 equity shares of Re. 1/- each to Rs. 98,95,61,780 divided into 98,95,61,780 equity shares of Re. 1/- each.

Central Mine Planning and Design Institute files Red Herring Prospectus with SEBI

Tata Motors receives orders for more than 5,000 buses

Canara HSBC Life Insurance Company allots NCDs amounting to Rs 250 cr

Innovision IPO subscribed 30%

Innovision IPO subscribed 12%

First Published: Mar 13 2026 | 7:04 PM IST

