Tata Consumer Products gains on buzz Starbucks hikes prices amid cost pressures

Shares of Tata Consumer Products rose 1.01% to Rs 1,125 on Monday after reports that Tata Starbucks has increased prices across its menu.

The company operates the Starbucks business in India through a joint venture.

According to media reports, prices have been raised by 5% to 10%. The increase is seen as a response to sustained pressure on input costs, including higher global coffee bean prices, rising packaging expenses, elevated rentals, and increased staff costs in urban markets, which have weighed on profitability.

Tata Consumer Products is a focused consumer products company uniting the principal food and beverage interests of the Tata Group under one umbrella. The companys portfolio of products includes tea, coffee, water, RTD, salt, pulses, spices, ready-to-cook and ready-to-eat offerings, breakfast cereals, snacks, and mini meals.

The companys consolidated net profit jumped 37.91% to Rs 384.61 crore on a 15.04% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 5,112 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25.