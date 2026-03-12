Tata Consumer Products Ltd slips for fifth straight session

Tata Consumer Products Ltd is quoting at Rs 1061.5, down 1.11% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 12.2% in last one year as compared to a 5.83% rally in NIFTY and a 7.09% fall in the Nifty FMCG index.

Tata Consumer Products Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1061.5, down 1.11% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.69% on the day, quoting at 23702.25. The Sensex is at 76283.05, down 0.76%.Tata Consumer Products Ltd has lost around 6.24% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Tata Consumer Products Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 5.31% in last one month and is currently quoting at 49059.7, down 1.75% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 5.17 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 9.15 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark March futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1063.9, down 1.18% on the day. Tata Consumer Products Ltd jumped 12.2% in last one year as compared to a 5.83% rally in NIFTY and a 7.09% fall in the Nifty FMCG index.

The PE of the stock is 69.83 based on TTM earnings ending December 25.

