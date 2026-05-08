Tata Consumer Products Q4 PAT climbs 21% YoY to Rs 419 cr

Tata Consumer Products reported 21.53% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 419.08 crore on 17.91% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 5,433.62 crore in Q4 March 2026 over Q4 March 2025.

Profit before exceptional items and tax climbed 32.41% YoY to Rs 641.37 crore in the quarter ended 31st March 2026. The company reported exceptional items of Rs 2.80 crore in Q4 FY26.

EBITDA rose 27% YoY to Rs 796 crore in Q4 FY26, while EBITDA margin expanded to 14.6%.

The revenue growth for the quarter was supported by the India business delivering 16% underlying volume growth (UVG). In India, tea volumes grew 4% with revenue marginally declining as the benefit of lower input costs were passed on to consumers. The coffee business maintained strong momentum, posting 20% revenue growth during the quarter

The India Foods business recorded 21% revenue growth in Q4 FY26. Salt revenue grew 12% during the quarter supported by strong volume growth.

On International front, the business revenue grew 21% YoY (11% in constant currency) in Q4 FY26, led by strong coffee performance in the USA. In the USA, Eight OClock coffee continued to gain market share, growing at more than double the category rate.

The company said Tata Starbucks continued to deliver positive same-store sales growth during the quarter. The brand footprint stands at 502 stores across 80 cities.

On full year basis, the companys consolidated net profit jumped 19.79% to Rs 1,542.30 crore on 15.17% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 20,290.43 crore in FY26 over FY25.

Sunil DSouza, managing director & CEO of Tata Consumer Products, said, We delivered a strong finish to FY26 with another quarter of consistent double-digit topline growth. Performance was broad-based across our core and growth businesses, reflecting sustained momentum in execution, innovation and brand building.

Our India branded business delivered robust underlying volume growth driven by strengthening distribution, portfolio expansion and innovation. The Foods business continued its strong trajectory with Tata Sampann recording exceptional growth momentum. The Ready-To-Drink business performed well with focused innovation and new product development. Our Growth businesses grew 24% in FY26 and accounted for 31% of the India business, demonstrating the steady transformation of our portfolio.

Innovation continued to fuel our growth agenda with 80 new launches in FY26 across categories. Our revenue from innovation has scaled 7X since FY21, reflecting the growing contribution of new product launches.

Meanwhile, the companys board recommended a dividend of Rs 10 per equity share of Re 1 each for FY26. The Dividend, if declared by the Shareholders at the ensuing 63rd annual general meeting, will be paid on or after June 15, 2026.

Further, the board approved the proposal of capital investment of up to Rs 160 crore to set up a new 2000 MT Instant Tea manufacturing facility in India, to cater to growing demand for Instant Tea and the saturation of existing capacity.

Tata Consumer Products is a focused consumer products company uniting the principal food and beverage interests of the Tata Group under one umbrella. The companys portfolio of products includes tea, coffee, water, RTD, salt, pulses, spices, ready-to-cook and ready-to-eat offerings, breakfast cereals, snacks, and mini meals.

The counter rose 2.04% to end at Rs 1175.95 on the BSE.

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