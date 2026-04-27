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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Tata Elxsi appoints Nalin Rana as CFO

Tata Elxsi appoints Nalin Rana as CFO

Last Updated : Apr 27 2026 | 9:31 AM IST

With effect from 30 May 2026

Tata Elxsi has appointed Nalin Rana as the Chief Financial Officer of the Company effective 30 May 2026.

Nalin Rana has 17 years of diversified experience across strategic finance, business planning, corporate strategy and investment banking.

Nalin joined Tata Group in 2021 and is currently a senior leader in the Group CFO and Group Strategy Office of Tata Sons and a Member of the Board at Tata Teleservices Limited and Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Limited. At Tata Sons, he has responsibilities across multiple business verticals and has spearheaded key projects across strategic analysis of businesses, investments, fund raising and mergers & acquisitions.

 

Prior to joining Tata Group, Nalin was an Executive Director in the investment banking team at Standard Chartered Bank where he was responsible for business development and execution. Nalin advised Indian and global clients on M&A and fund-raising transactions of over US$ 15 bn across multiple sectors.

alin holds a post-graduate management degree from Indian Institute of Management Indore and a B.Tech. in Electrical Engineering from National Institute of Technology Silchar.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

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First Published: Apr 27 2026 | 9:31 AM IST

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