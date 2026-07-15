Tata Elxsi Ltd Falls 5.44%, BSE Information Technology index Drops 1.3%

Tata Elxsi Ltd has lost 14% over last one month compared to 0.13% gain in BSE Information Technology index and 1.22% rise in the SENSEX

Tata Elxsi Ltd lost 5.44% today to trade at Rs 3499.1. The BSE Information Technology index is down 1.3% to quote at 27492.28. The index is up 0.13 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Zensar Technologies Ltd decreased 2.33% and Tata Consultancy Services Ltd lost 2.29% on the day. The BSE Information Technology index went down 25.37 % over last one year compared to the 6.51% fall in benchmark SENSEX.

Tata Elxsi Ltd has lost 14% over last one month compared to 0.13% gain in BSE Information Technology index and 1.22% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 17011 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 32460 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 6423.1 on 15 Jul 2025. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 3473.75 on 15 Jul 2026.

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