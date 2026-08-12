Tata Group stocks drop after Chandrasekaran decides against reappointment as Tata Sons chairman

Tata Group stocks declined on Wednesday after Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran decided not to offer himself for reappointment when his current term ends on 20 February 2027.

Chandrasekaran, however, will continue as chairman until the end of his current term.

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) fell 5.02%, while Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles declined 3.55%. Titan Company dropped 2.18%, Tata Steel slipped 1.95%, Tata Consumer Products declined 1.71% and Indian Hotels fell 1.40%. Tata Power declined 1.30% and Trent fell 0.46%. Voltas rose 0.48%, while Tata Motors Commercial Vehicles gained 0.84%.

In a statement dated 12 August 2026, Chandrasekaran said Sir Dorabji Tata Trust and Sir Ratan Tata Trust had unanimously resolved and recommended extending his tenure by another five years. The proposal was subsequently recorded and recommended by the Tata Sons Nomination and Remuneration Committee and the board.

However, when the resolution was tabled before the Tata Sons board on 24 February 2026, it was not carried because one board member did not support it. Chandrasekaran said that, in the absence of unanimous support, he chose to defer the decision.

He said six months had passed since that board meeting without a resolution being reached. Given the need for clarity on leadership while several strategic projects are at critical stages of execution, Chandrasekaran said he communicated to the Tata Sons board earlier on Wednesday that he had decided not to offer himself for reappointment when his current term ends.

Chandrasekaran has also asked the board to decide on his succession soon to ensure a proper transition. No successor has been announced so far.

The development comes ahead of the Tata Sons annual general meeting scheduled for 18 August 2026, where Chandrasekaran's reappointment as a director was due to be considered. His position as chairman is linked to his membership of the Tata Sons board.

The exchanges have sought clarification from Tata Consultancy Services regarding a media report on Chandrasekaran potentially stepping down as Tata Sons chairman ahead of the AGM. The company's response was awaited.

Tata Sons controls more than 30 companies across the conglomerate, including TCS, Tata Motors and Air India, and is 66% owned by Tata Trusts, the group's charitable arm.

Chandrasekaran joined the Tata Group in 1987 and became CEO of TCS in 2009 before taking over as Tata Sons chairman in 2017.

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